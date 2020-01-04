Temple dropped its first American Athletic Conference game of the season Friday with a 70-44 loss at Tulsa.
The Owls fell to 9-4 overall (1-1 AAC) while Tulsa improved to 9-5 in its ACC opener.
The Owls suffered their largest deficit of the season as Tulsa took a 27-point lead in the second half.
Quinton Rose was the only Temple player to score in double figures with 12 points. Alani Moore II chipped in nine points.
Temple’s De’Vondre Perry and J.P. Moorman II each picked up six rebounds, while Rose made three steals.
Jeriah Horne led Tulsa with 23 points and Brandon Rachal scored 19 points.
With two minutes remaining in the first half, Tulsa took a 30-14 lead while holding the Owls to a five-minute scoring drought. The Owls shot just 19 percent, going 7-for-36 in the first half.
Within the first minute of the second half, the Golden Hurricane led by 20, 37-17.
Temple cut Tulsa's lead to 15, but the Golden Hurricane took a 21-point lead with just over eight minutes left in the game.
Tulsa shot nearly 56 percent.
Temple fared better from the field in the second half, shooting nearly 38 percent.