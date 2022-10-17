Temple football (2-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) was on the wrong end of a 70-13 rout on Thursday night against Central Florida (5-1, 2-0 American). Despite the result, head coach Stan Drayton likes the way his team has responded following the defeat.

After dropping the first two games of league play, the Owls need to go 4-2 down the stretch to qualify for a bowl game. With No. 21 Cincinnati and 2021 AAC runner-up Houston on the schedule, Temple has a small margin of error.

On Thursday, Drayton liked the potential that his offense showed despite only scoring 13 points.

“We can move the ball with a young quarterback,” Drayton said. “We just have to build a consistency and we’ll grow from that.”

» READ MORE: Why Temple coach Stan Drayton believes his leadership council will help build resolve

Warner has been under constant pressure from opposing defenses all season as Temple’s offensive line has battled injuries. Against UCF, it got healthier as redshirt-sophomore Victor Stoffel returned to the lineup.

The 6-foot 8-inch lineman was able to provide length at the right tackle position, allowing Temple to move graduate Adam Klein to center. Drayton said earlier in the season that Klein’s ability to communicate makes him a valuable option at the position.

“[Stoffel] wasn’t an issue in the throw game,” Drayton said. “Anytime you get a player with the caliber and the talent that Victor has back into the fold, it’s always a good thing.”

The tackle combination of Stoffel and graduate Isaac Moore gave E.J. Warner more time to work through his progressions and play his first interception-free game since Rutgers on Sept. 17. After Thursday’s loss, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick tweeted that Temple has its quarterback of the future in Warner.

“I’m happy people are recognizing E.J. the person,” Drayton said. “It’s great to grow up with a dad with a legacy that way. But, E.J., from day one, wanted to make a name for himself.”

As a whole, Drayton was pleased with the energy his team brought into Edberg-Olson Hall on Sunday and Monday.

“Their competitive nature has really gotten them over the hump emotionally of what they had to endure from the UCF game,” Drayton said. “The moment you lose your energy and that edge, then you lose everything… I don’t feel that in our kids, I don’t feel that in our coaches.”

Thursday’s game showcased why UCF is joining Cincinnati and Houston in the Big 12 next season, and why programs like Temple are relegated to staying in the American. However, the conference isn’t going to become a laughing stock anytime soon as Tulane just entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1998. That’s along with programs like Memphis and Tulsa, who have also had recent success. Drayton knows Temple will have to prepare for a dog fight each week — and it excites him.

“We know that these teams can turn out to be very good football teams,” Drayton said. “Whoever that is, we need to line up and give our best. But I expect good football to come out of this conference.”

Temple’s next game is a home matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 The American). A team with the exact same record as the Owls, it will be a good test for the team as they enter the latter half of this season.