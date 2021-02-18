Temple will open its eight-game American Athletic Conference football schedule with an Oct. 2 meeting at Lincoln Financial Field against Memphis and close it Nov. 27 at home against Navy.
While the nonleague dates had been previously released, the AAC announced the eight-team conference schedule on Thursday.
The two AAC teams that Temple won’t play are Tulane and SMU, both of which beat the Owls lasts season. Game times will be announced later.
Ten of the games are scheduled for Saturdays. The Owls will face defending AAC champion Cincinnati on Friday Oct. 8 when they visit the Bearcats in an ESPN game.
Temple is also scheduled for a Thursday game Nov. 4 at East Carolina University, but it’s possible that game could be moved to Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Owls’ first four games are nonleague matchups, beginning with the Sept. 4 opener at Rutgers.
Temple had a 1-6 mark in a season shortened by COVID-19. After all of its nonconference games were postponed, Temple had just eight AAC games, but the final one at home against Cincinnati was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of the athletes at both schools.
Coach Rod Carey enters his third season guiding the Owls, who were 8-5 his first year in 2019.
Sat Sept. 4 at Rutgers
Sat. Sept. 11 at Akron
Sat. Sept. 18 Boston College
Sat. Sept. 25 Wagner
Sat. Oct. 2 Memphis
Fri. Oct. 8 at Cincinnati
Sat. Oct. 23 at South Florida
Sat. Oct. 30 Central Florida
Thurs. Nov. 4 at East Carolina
Sat. Nov. 13 Houston
Sat. Nov. 20 at Tulsa
Sat. Nov. 27 Navy