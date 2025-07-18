Villanova-Temple rematch highlights 2025-26 Big 5 Women’s Classic schedule

Villanova will get an opportunity to extract a bit of revenge against Temple in the 2025-26 Big 5 Women’s Classic.

The teams will meet at the Finneran Pavilion as part of Pod 2 play on Nov. 22. Last year, he Owls beat the Wildcats, 76-62, on their home court to win the event’s inaugural championship. La Salle joins them in Pod 2 and will play Temple on Nov. 12 at the Liacouras Center and host Villanova on Nov. 25.

On the other side of pod play, Penn, Drexel, and St. Joseph’s will battle for the top spot. The Quakers and the Dragons open Pod 1 play on Nov. 12, inside Drexel’s Daskalakis Athletic Center. Penn then hosts St. Joe’s on Nov. 24, and the Hawks host the Dragons on Nov. 29.

Game times for all six pod matchups and the fifth, third, and championship games are to be announced at a later date.

The top team from each pod will play in the championship game of the Big 5 Women’s Classic tripleheader, which is Dec. 7 at the Finn.

Big 5 Women’s Classic schedule

Pod 1

Wednesday, Nov. 12: Penn at Drexel Monday, Nov. 24: St. Joseph’s at Penn Saturday, Nov. 29: Drexel at St. Joseph’s

Pod 2

Friday, Nov. 14: La Salle at Temple Saturday, Nov. 22: Temple at Villanova Tuesday, Nov. 25: Villanova at La Salle

Sunday, Dec. 7: Big 5 Women’s Classic championship tripleheader

