Senior guard Quinton Rose missed a go-ahead layup with 50 seconds remaining, and the Temple Owls fell to Wichita State, 72-69, at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Rose, who led Temple with 20 points and five steals, grabbed a rebound in the final minute with the Owls trailing, 67-66. He dribbled the length of the court on a 2-on-1 break, but his layup was too strong off the glass.
Temple (14-14, 6-9 American Athletic Conference) split the season series with the Shockers (21-7, 9-6), beating them, 65-53, at the Liacouras Center on Jan. 11.
Monty Scott scored 14 points for the Owls, and Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore each added 11. Pierre-Louis grabbed six rebounds.
The Owls shot 43.6% from the floor but only 29.4% (5-for-17) on three-pointers. They had a big edge in foul shots, 24 to 11, but missed eight.
Junior forward Trey Wade led the Shockers with a season-high 21 points.