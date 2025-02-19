Temple women use 31-7 quarter to post third straight victory, 70-51 over Wichita State

After losing four games in a five-game stretch of American Athletic Conference play, the Temple women’s basketball team has flipped a switch the last two weeks.

That dominance was on full display against Wichita State on Wednesday, especially in the third quarter of the Owls’ 70-51 win at the Liacouras Center. Temple (16-10, 10-5 AAC) scored 31 points in the frame, the most they’ve scored in the third quarter all season, while holding the Shockers (9-19, 3-12) to just seven points. It was the Owls’ third straight win.

“It was a good win for us,” said Owls coach Diane Richardson. “We’re pretty happy about it. We had to turn up our defense in the second half to get this thing done. Hats off to them.”

Two players scored in double digits, led by Tarriyonna Gary’s game-high 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including making 7 of 10 shots from three. Kaylah Turner added 15.

Princess Anderson led the Shockers with 20 points on 7-for-21 shooting from the field.

“It [felt] good,” Gary said. “I knew I needed to shoot the ball because they were playing us in zone. I was just ready to shoot, and [my] shots just been falling.”

Defense into offense

One of the mantras for Temple has been its ability to turn its defense into offense by forcing turnovers and scoring in transition. That was key again.

Temple forced 18 Shockers turnovers and scored 23 points off of them.. In the locker room during halftime, the Owls talked about turning up its defense, and they did just that. Eight of the 18 turnovers came in the third quarter.

“Our defense really turns us up,” Richardson said. “I think the extra effort in our defense really got us amped up. That carried on into our offense, and then we were on a roll. When they see the ball go in the basket and we get turnovers, that really fires them up.”

Rebounding turnaround

Temple had struggles rebounding at the start of conference play. After losing to South Florida on Feb. 8, Richardson said the Owls needed to improve theirrebounding if they wanted to have success.

In the three games since, the Owls have outrebounded their opponents 146-109, including a 44-36 advantage vs. the Shockers on Wednesday. Eleven of Temple’s 44 rebounds were on the offensive end, and the Owls scored 13 second-chance points.

“We’ve been concentrating on [rebounding],” Richardson said. “Those losses that we experienced had a lot to do with the lack of rebounding. Our staff has put in a lot of work on rebounding and boxing out every day in practice to pair that with our defense. It looked good for use today.”

Up next

The Owls have a road matchup with Memphis (6-18, 4-9) on Tuesday (8 p.m. ESPN+).