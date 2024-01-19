Here’s what needs to flow for Temple ahead of its Sunday statement game against Charlotte

After winning both games on a midwest road trip which took Temple to 3-1 in the American Athletic Conference, it felt like the Owls had the most momentum it’s arguably ever had under head coach Diane Richardson.

Temple was set up to continue what was expected to be a walkover against a Memphis team that came to the Liacouras Center last Sunday the game winless in conference play.

But fueled by an 18-point, 10-rebound effort from guard Alasia Smith, the Tigers squeezed out a 59-57 win, dropping Temple to 3-2 in the AAC (9-8 overall).

“I want to tell you all that I am truly embarrassed by our effort today,” Richardson said postgame. “I’m just embarrassed by our defensive effort. We had done such a great job the last few games with our defense. Today we did not do well.”

Here’s what fans of the team are now wondering, does that loss serve as motivation to get back to business? If only there was a game that would put the Owls back on the map.

Advertisement

Enter Charlotte, this Sunday at the Liacouras Center, a top team currently leading the AAC at 5-1 in the conference. It’ll be interesting to see how the Owls respond in what serves as a statement game. Looking at the matchup, there are takeaways and positives from that demoralizing Memphis loss.

Here are a few...

The return of Tiarra

Perhaps, the biggest positive was the return of leading scorer Tiarra East. East missed the entire Midwest road trip with a foot injury. Against Memphis, East played 21 minutes and with Richardson confirming postgame that East was on a minutes restriction. The sooner she can return to 100%, the more complete this team will be in the long run.

Fix the turnover problem

While the Owls have been great all season at forcing turnovers, they have been having a turnover problem of their own. themselves. Against Memphis, the Owls only forced 12 turnovers — but turned the ball over 22 times. This is not a recipe for success against any team in the AAC. One way to show how this team is improving defensively is to limit the turnovers, the fast breaks, and chasing in transition.

Aleah on the come-up

Despite Aleah Nelson being the Owls leading scorer this season with 12.6 points per game, it hasn’t been as impactful of a season as previous ones at Temple. Nelson is shooting 36% from the field and 30% from downtown. The problem for Nelson this season has been consistency. Last season, the graduate guard led the way on most nights.

While the philosophy of the offense has changed in year No. 2 under Richardson to more of an equal opportunity set, e, it would be nice if having Nelson could find more consistency in it would be a game changer. Credit her for scoring at least 17 points in three of the last four games which has led to the Owls’ fast start in the conference. If Nelson can sustain her current pace, Temple could make things interesting.

» READ MORE: Temple isn't lacking in resilience just wins as the men are in the thick of conference play