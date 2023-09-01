Temple unveils nonconference women’s basketball schedule

Temple released its nonconference women’s basketball schedule on Friday, with the Owls playing seven home games at the Liacouras Center.

Northwestern will visit Philadelphia on Dec. 21, the first time Temple has hosted a Big Ten opponent since 2017. Other nonconference foes visiting the Owls include Delaware State (Nov. 6), Georgetown (Nov. 9), and Bucknell (Nov. 11). Big 5 rivals St. Joseph’s and Penn will visit on Nov. 22 and Dec. 10, respectively, as well as Delaware on Dec. 14.

On the road, Temple will play Ole Miss on Nov. 15 and Villanova on Nov. 19. The Owls will play host Arizona State in the Briann January Classic on Dec. 1, followed by a game the next day against either Pacific or Xavier. Temple closes its road nonconference slate against La Salle on Dec. 17.

The AAC schedule is expected to be announced later this month.