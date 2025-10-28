Temple’s returning trio and deep bench brings ‘confidence and cohesiveness’ to a new season

Temple has seen the same story unfold in the last two seasons. The Owls won 20 games during the regular season in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and advanced to the American Conference tournament semifinals both times.

However, both semifinal appearances resulted in losses to Rice, putting a sour end to strong seasons.

Entering this season, head coach Diane Richardson and her squad hope to break through. The Owls’ season opens on Monday at home against George Mason for their first chance to showcase their reformed roster and motivation to win.

“I’m feeling really good and credit to my staff for going out and getting us pieces that we needed,” Richardson said. “We needed rebounders and we’ve got rebounders coming in. We’ve got an inside-out game now because we’ve got the same amount of post players as we do guards.”

Key returners

Temple lost four important players to graduation in guards Tiarra East and Tariyonna Gary, and forwards Amaya Oliver and Anissa Rivera. However, they have three returning key contributors who are now captains: forward Jaleesa Molina and guards Tristen Taylor and Kaylah Turner.

The trio will be key with their contributions on the court, and their leadership will be just as crucial. All three have experienced losing to Rice, and they are ready to push Temple past that point.

“They understand that we don’t want to put in all that work to get there and get stopped in the semifinals again,” Richardson said. Their leadership has started from the day we left that game where we don’t want to have this feeling again. They’ve been stepping up and talking to the new people and the younger players about us winning together.”

Molina and Taylor are the most experienced players on a team without seniors. They are the longest-tenured Owls, having played key roles since their freshman year.

Molina grew into a significant frontcourt player for Temple last season. She averaged seven points and seven rebounds, and elevated her game in conference play. She was the sixth-leading rebounder in the American and recorded seven double-doubles against conference opponents.

Taylor returns as one of the top facilitators in the American after leading the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. She led Temple in assists per game, but is looking to take on more of a scoring role after averaging six points last season.

“I want to be more of a scorer,” Taylor said. ”I know I was high on the assist charts for national and stuff, but I want to be a scorer, so they don’t just look at me to facilitate. So they’ll be worried about me as well.”

Turner came off the bench for Temple last season after transferring in from Alabama A&M and found her role quickly. She was a scoring spark off the bench, averaging 10 points and won American Sixth Player of the Year.

The speedy guard returns to North Broad Street with high expectations. Turner was named to the preseason all-American Conference first team.

After spending last season coming off the bench, Richardson believes Turner is ready for the spotlight.

“I think she has a good chance of being player of the year,” Richardson said. ”You see it in practice where she’s very confident in her shot. She’s quick, defends well, and does everything. She’s a three-level scorer and also a captain and a leader. Anytime you ask her for more, she gives you more.”

Depth is key

Temple’s depth was not one of its strengths last season, which is something Richardson prioritized in the offseason. She wants her team to play fast on offense and tough on defense, and now believes she has the proper depth to fully execute her vision.

The Owls specifically have a lot of depth at guard and in the frontcourt, which will allow them to play an inside and out style of offense. Richardson looked to the transfer portal and incoming freshmen to complement the returning players.

Felicia Jacobs returns after playing well as a backup last season, and she will be joined by a trio of newcomers. Saniyah Craig comes in from Jacksonville where she was the leading rebounder in the Atlantic Sun with 11.6 per game.

Khloe Miller joined through the transfer portal after redshirting at East Carolina, and Richardson added freshman Anastasia Bulanova from Russia.

Temple’s guard depth is equally impressive behind Turner and Taylor. Richardson also added Brianna Mead from the transfer portal as another small but quick guard who can shoot. Richardson wants to see her team improve its shooting and hopes Mead can help along with Savannah Curry, Kelian Cedano, and Drew Alexander.

“I think it’s just good for other teams to have to worry about more than just two or three people,” Taylor said. “Having to worry about a whole team is really just going to make other teams be like ‘Dang, we got to play Temple this week. We have to worry about everybody and not just one or two people.’”

Temple has proven itself as a good regular season team, but it is still searching for tournament success. With a retooled roster, Richardson is excited about where her team stands.

“I’m excited that we have depth and I’m excited about the way they play together. They play off of each other and they all want the same thing,” Richardson said. “You see them pushing each other in practice and talking to each other in practice.

“If one gets down, then there’s somebody there to talk them up and give them confidence. So I think the biggest thing we have going for us right now is confidence and cohesiveness.”