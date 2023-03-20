Source: Zach Hicks is the latest Temple player to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Temple sophomore forward Zach Hicks will join four of his teammates in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to a source.

Like Khalif Battle, Jamille Reynolds, Hysier Miller and Nick Jourdain, who have already opted for the transfer portal, Hicks won’t commit to another school without meeting with Temple’s new head coach.

Chris Clark, an assistant under who played at Saint Joseph’s prep and Temple, is serving as the Owls’ interim head coach after Aaron McKie stepped down on March 13. Clark has been the Owls’ main recruiter and de facto offensive coordinator for the past four years.

Hicks shot 35.6% from three-point range this season. He set Temple’s single-game record for threes made in a game with 10 against Delaware State last season. Hicks is averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his career, and shoots 36.3% from three.

The source told The Inquirer that Hicks has interest from various Power Five schools with bigger NIL collectives than Temple. DePaul has met with Hicks’ camp, with Syracuse and Texas-El Paso also planned for early this week.

West Catholic forward Zion Stanford, Temple’s only incoming freshman, remains committed to the program. Stanford has already signed his letter of intent and will decide if he wants to ask out of it once Temple hires a new coach.