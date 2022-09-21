West Catholic’s Zion Stanford decided he’s staying local to pursue the next phase of his basketball career.

The Philly native announced his verbal commitment to play Division I basketball at Temple on Monday, becoming coach Aaron McKie’s first commit of the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound small forward is ranked as three-star prospect. Besides Temple, he also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Drexel, St. Joseph’s, Bryant, Albany, and Fairfield.

Stanford earned first team All-Catholic League and second team all-state honors last season as junior, while helping West Catholic to the Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals and PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal.

West Catholic fell to Devon Prep, 60-53, in the PIAA championship tournament. However the Burrs still had an impressive season, compiling a 21-6 record and were 12-1 in conference play.

During that season, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s known as a wing guard due to his shooting ability, making 59.6 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from three-point range for West Catholic.

Stanford could bring versatility to Temple’s forward position by having a player who can knock down shots, but also provide depth on defense.