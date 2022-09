Zion Stanford, left, in action in the Chosen League at Friends' Central School in Wynnewood on Aug. 3. Read more

West Catholic’s Zion Stanford decided he’s staying local to pursue the next phase of his basketball career.

The Philly native announced his verbal commitment to play Division I basketball at Temple on Monday, becoming coach Aaron McKie’s first commit of the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound small forward is ranked as three-star prospect. Besides Temple, he also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Drexel, St. Joseph’s, Bryant, Albany, and Fairfield.

Stanford earned first team All-Catholic League and second team all-state honors last season as junior, while helping West Catholic to the Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals and PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal.

West Catholic fell to Devon Prep, 60-53, in the PIAA championship tournament. However the Burrs still had an impressive season, compiling a 21-6 record and were 12-1 in conference play.

During that season, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He’s known as a wing guard due to his shooting ability, making 59.6 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from three-point range for West Catholic.

Stanford could bring versatility to Temple’s forward position by having a player who can knock down shots, but also provide depth on defense.