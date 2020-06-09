Jaden Coffen, a receiver-defensive back who will be a senior at St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., has made an oral commitment to Temple. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Coffen is being recruited by the Owls as a receiver. He made his commitment official on Twitter.
Coffen said he developed a strong bond with Temple wide receivers coach Thad Ward and that it played a big part in his decision.
“The thing that was appealing to me was Coach Ward wasn’t too worried about my on-the-field play, he was more concerned with my character and who I was as a man and he was more focused on when I got to Temple, how he could develop me off the field,” Coffen said in a telephone interview.
Coffen’s junior season ended with a knee injury in the seventh game, but he says it is no longer an issue.
“I am basically back 100 percent,” Coffen said. “I am back to using full-speed routes and cutting normal speed and I could do everything.”
Last season, Coffen had 24 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed 11 tackles and one interception.
“I think Temple is getting a gem,” said St. Albans coach Gary Schnell. “He was being recruited heavily before he hurt his knee.”
A top student, Coffen said his other finalists in addition to Temple were Princeton, Yale, Georgetown, and Appalachian State. He says he likely will major in business at Temple.
Among the other schools recruiting Coffen were the service academies.
Coffen, who has run a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, has been a starting receiver since his freshman year. According to Schnell, he is just the third freshman to start for him in his 14 seasons.
“He can make every catch out there,” Schnell said.
Coffen is the seventh player to commit to Temple for the class of 2021.