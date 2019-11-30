After going into halftime tied, Creighton outscored Temple in the second half by 10 to knock off the Owls, 69-59, in the Cancun Classic on Friday.
Temple shot 42.1 percent from the field, which was better than Creighton’s 37.9 percent. But the Blue Jays made that up at the free throw line, where they shot 19-for-27 compared to Temple’s 9-for-16.
Temi Carda scored a team-high 17 points while Jaylyn Agnew added 15 points for the victors.
Junior forward Mia Davis led the Owls with 18 points and five rebounds. Senior center Shannen Atkinson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Temple will travel to Towson on Wednesday for an 11 a.m. tip.