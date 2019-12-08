Brooke Mullin and Cameron Onken hit back-to-back threes late in the third quarter with the score tied at 36 on Saturday, and the Wildcats never looked back.
It’s Villanova’s fifth straight win over St. Joe’s and, much like the men, the Wildcats have dominated Big 5 play with a 120-39 lifetime record.
Freshman guard Madison Siegrist scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Senior guard Mary Gedaka, who played all 40 minutes, added 19 points for the Wildcats.
Freshman Claire Melia scored a team-high 22 points for the Hawks.
Villanova improves to 4-4 on the season and will travel to Temple on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. tip.
St. Joe’s drops to 4-5 and will play Harvard on Dec. 20.
Philadelphia native Dawn Staley is 3-0 against the the team she coached from 2000-2008.
Sophomore guard Marissa Mackins’ 26 points wasn’t enough for the Owls. The North Carolina native made a game-high five threes.
The Gamecocks had five players in double figures, led by Tyasha Harris’ 21 points and seven assists.
Temple will host Villanova on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Penn held Stetson to four points in the second quarter and outscored the Hatters by 16 to cruise to victory.
The Quakers were able to get 17 players into the game with the score so lopsided.
Freshman guard Kayla Padilla led all scorers with 24 points while shooting 9-for-12 from the field, including making 6-of-7 threes. It’s the fifth time Padilla eclipsed the 20-point mark.
Senior guard Phoebe Sterba added 15 points and four rebounds. Kendall Grasela dished out a game-high nine assists.
The Quakers scored 38 points off 28 Stetson turnovers.
Penn improves to 7-1 on the season and is off until Dec. 20 when it will host Drexel at 11:30 a.m.
The Explorers never regained their footing after getting outscored by 12 in the first quarter.
The Explorers committed 18 turnovers and made just 3-of-17 threes. Junior guard Deja King led La Salle with 12 points.
Stella Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for Rider.
The Explorers drop to 6-4 and will travel to Drexel on Dec. 17.