Villanova head coach Jay Wright announced Wednesday the signings of three high school standouts – forward Cam Whitmore of Severn, Md., and guards Mark Armstrong of South Orange, N.J., and Brendan Hausen of Amarillo, Texas – to national letters of intent for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-6 Whitmore, ranked No. 22 in the nation by Rivals and No. 23 by 247Sports, won Baltimore Catholic League player of the year honors last season at Archbishop Spaulding High School where he averaged 22.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

“Cam really fits Villanova,” Wright said in a statement. “On the court, he has the skills and talent to become a complete player who does everything well.”

Armstrong, a 6-2 combo guard, averaged 14.2 points per game in a 2020-21 season at St. Peter’s Prep that was shortened by COVID-19. He is ranked No. 42 by Rivals and No. 45 by 247Sports.

“As a consummate point guard, Mark really understands how to run a team,” Wright said. “He makes everyone on the team around him better. We believe he has what it takes to become a great Villanova guard.”

The 6-4 Hausen knocked down 90 three-point baskets, averaged 17.6 points, and became the all-time leading scorer last season at Amarillo High School. He comes in at No. 39 on Rivals’ ranking of high school players.

“Brendan is a pure shooter, tough competitor, and proven winner,” said Wright, who added that Hausen “brings all the qualities we value in a Villanova basketball player.”

The Wildcats’ 2021-22 recruiting class is ranked ninth by Rivals and 13th by 247Sports.