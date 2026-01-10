It’s a third-straight Big East road win for Villanova after freshman Acaden Lewis leads Wildcats past Marquette

Powered by its star newcomer, Villanova was able to snap a losing skid at Marquette, which was approaching six years in the making.

It would take the game’s final minutes, but fueled by Acaden Lewis, the Wildcats earned a 76-73 road win, marking the first time since Dec. 23, 2020, that Villanova beat Marquette on the road. Lewis, the freshman guard who has been an impressive addition since arriving on the Main Line, scored a team-high 20 points and had eight assists, tying a career-best.

Villanova (13-3, 4-1 Big East) picked up its third consecutive conference road win in the victory over Marquette (6-11, 1-5). Wildcats head coach Kevin Willard noted that while he’s pleased, replicating that success inside the Finneran Pavilion has been a challenge.

“I think we’ve really developed a road identity,” Willard said. “I think we need to take that identity and bring it home and really have that same kind of dog mentality that we have on the road at home. I think if we can develop that same attitude, we’ll continue to get better.”

Lewis, the four-time Big East Freshman of the Week, is averaging 13 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Despite being outscored in the second half for the second consecutive game and third time this season, Villanova shot 48.1% in the second half to escape with the road win. Devin Askew led Villanova’s second-half effort with 13 points off the bench.

“[Devin] has been playing really well,” Willard said. “The last four or five games [he] hasn’t been shooting well, but he’s been playing well. And I thought he got a couple of good mismatches, hit a couple of really big pull-up jumpers that kind of settled us down and kept the lead going.”

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 31-for-56 (55.4%) from the field, 7-for-25 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Defensive ups and downs

Villanova struggled defensively to stop the worst three-point shooting team in the Big East from beyond the arc in the first half. However, it was able to do what it needed to shut Marquette down in the second half.

Much like its previous game against Creighton, Villanova lacked defensive stops across the game.

The Golden Eagles entered the game 344th in the country, averaging 29.5% on three-pointers. Marquette finished shooting 11-for-31 on three-pointers. Nigel James Jr. led the way with a career-high 31 points, shooting 7-for-9 from deep.

James Jr. was perfect in the second half offensively with 12 points, shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Royce Parham had 15 points. The duo accounted for 27 of Marquette’s 35 second-half points.

“[Marquette was] just scrappy,” Askew said. “They were playing hard, and I’m glad we could pull it through.”

In the second half, Villanova held Marquette to 3-for-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc and 11-for-24 (45.8%) from the field.

Foul trouble

Villanova got into foul trouble in the back half of the game. Duke Brennan, the nation’s third leading rebounder, picked up four fouls halfway through the second half, sending him to the bench.

Brennan’s absence forced Villanova to transition to a small-ball lineup, with Matt Hodge being forced to play the center role. Brennan did return and attempted to play it safe, but he picked up his fifth personal foul and fouled out of the game with four minutes left to play.

“Luckily [Marquette] went small,” Willard said. “So we were able to play [Hodge] at the five and Malachi [Palmer] at the four. And so we didn’t have to really worry about battling something at the rim. We were able to kind of go small with them.”

Villanova had 16 total personal fouls and gave Marquette its double bonus early in the second half. Marquette shot 12-for-15 (80%) from the free-throw line.

Up next

Villanova will look to make it four straight away from home in a road game against Providence (8-7, 1-3) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., FS1). Providence defeated Villanova, 75-62, at home last year in the second game of the Big East regular season.

