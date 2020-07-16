The Big East Conference, which includes Villanova, announced Thursday that schedules in its six fall sports will not include competition against nonconference opponents “due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In its statement, the conference said that no decision has been made regarding fall sports competition within the league while it continues to monitor cases of the virus in Big East cities and across the country.
“All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of Big East campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies,” the statement said.
The conference’s six fall sports are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.
The statement said the Big East’s plans for basketball and other winter and spring sports seasons “remain unaffected at this time.”