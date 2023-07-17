Former Villanova star Cam Whitmore is NBA Summer League MVP

Less than a month after falling unexpectedly to the 20th pick in the draft, Houston Rockets rookie and former Villanova standout Cam Whitmore was named MVP of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the league announced Monday.

Whitmore, who turned 19 on July 8, has averaged 20.4 points (.465 shooting), 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.0 steals, leading Houston to a 5-0 record in the Las Vegas league.

The youngest member of a Rockets team that includes Amen Thompson, the fourth overall selection in the 2023 draft, and Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in 2022, Whitmore was also named Monday to the NBA All-Summer League first team.

The 2023 Big East Freshman of the Year battled a thumb injury during a one-and-done season with Villanova but was still a projected lottery selection after averaging 12.5 points (.478 shooting), 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Instead, the forward fell to the latter half of the first round because of reported medical concerns. Whitmore denied any health issues in an interview with The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Houston will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Summer League championship game tonight at 9 in Las Vegas (ESPN).

