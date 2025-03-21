Former Villanova standout Christina Dalce brings a ‘no regrets’ attitude to March Madness with Maryland

Christina Dalce made a risky decision last spring.

On April 16 of last year, she entered the transfer portal, less than two weeks after her junior season at Villanova ended in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament final.

“I was very nervous,” Dalce said. “There was a lot of doubt about me going into the portal. A lot of people questioned it, like, ‘What is she doing?’ But once I saw schools reach out to me, it was definitely a good surprise. I’m very grateful to those coaches for seeing my potential.”

The 6-foot-2 forward is now thriving at Maryland in her final college season. She spent three seasons at Villanova and earned Big East co-defensive player of the year honors during the 2023-24 season. Dalce is tied for the most rebounds per game with the Terrapins (7.7) and is the team’s blocks leader (28).

She is a key member of the No. 4-seeded Maryland (23-7, 13-5 Big Ten), which is preparing for March Madness. The Terps host Norfolk State Saturday in a first-round game (4 p.m., ESPN).

Maryland connections

Maryland immediately struck Dalce’s interest, not just because of its Big Ten basketball program and the proximity to her hometown of Edison, NJ.

Dalce’s older sister, Briana, is a Maryland alumna. When visiting the College Park campus, she also reconnected with her former USA Basketball teammate, senior guard Shyanne Sellers.

Dalce announced her commitment to Maryland on April 30, 2024.

“I found [a connection to Maryland] very quickly because I played with Shy [Sellers],” Dalce said. “Even off my visit, I already had that bond, and when I committed, they just welcomed me with open arms. When I got to campus, it never felt like I was new. [Sellers] was actually a factor in my committing here.”

Sellers played alongside Dalce against international competition in the 2023 3x3 Under 24 Nations League tournament. The team of six players went 14-1 across the summer in Handan, China to qualify for the final. Dalce went on to win the final with Creighton’s Morgan Maly and her former Villanova teammate, Iowa’s Lucy Olsen.

Big Ten adversity

Dalce, one of three seniors on the team, became an instant leader. She dropped a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds when Maryland opened conference play against Purdue on Dec. 7.

Maryland’s system was an adjustment for Dalce.

“After I played Purdue, I realized what the Big Ten is like,” Dalce said. “Every game feels like it’s March, do or die. It’s a physical battle, but definitely a mental battle just believing that you can do it, you can compete, and not just give into the fatigue.”

The confidence that Dalce brings to the court was contagious for her teammates.

“In the locker room, no matter if we have 8 a.m. practice, [Dalce] is the first one in there,” Maryland leading scorer Kaylene Smikle, a former Westtown star, said in January. “She’s loud, you know where Christina is. She’s just a great person to have. I think every team needs a Christina. You need that person to bring the energy every day, consistently.”

While the Terps soared through the regular season, with a signature overtime win over No. 12 Ohio State on March 2, Dalce knows the greatest adversity lies ahead. Maryland was knocked out of the Big Ten quarterfinal with a 98-71 loss to Michigan on March 8, a team they beat a few weeks prior.

Villanova roots

Olsen and Dalce reunited when Maryland visited Iowa on Jan. 5. Both were among the six Villanova players that vacated the roster through the transfer portal at the end of last season.

Dalce and Olsen exchanged hugs before the game, but put history aside as Maryland emerged with a 74-66 win.

“In the game, because we play different positions, I rarely guard [Olsen], so it didn’t feel that weird,” Dalce said. “I know that when the season’s over, if we get the opportunity to play for Team USA again together, then we’re going to talk about it, laugh about it.”

Dalce looks back on the self-confidence she gained during her three years at Villanova. She has no doubts that Maryland was the right place to spend her final college season.

“[Villanova] gave me that opportunity and platform to showcase myself to the nation and put my name out there, so I’m very grateful for that,” Dalce said. “I’m still rooting for them from afar.”

Entering the transfer portal was a risk for Dalce. But it has resulted in some of the highest rewards for a senior in college basketball: a starting spot and, most importantly to Dalce, a chance to compete for a national title in the NCAA Tournament.

“Nothing is guaranteed in March, so it’s just remembering to have fun,” Dalce said of her attitude heading into the Tournament. “But also really giving everything that I have on the floor, leaving nothing behind, so that we won’t sit a week from now and think, ‘I should’ve done this, I should’ve done that.’ Having no regrets.”