No. 2 Baylor (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3), 2 p.m., CBS3 – The Bears are coming off a 77-69 win over Kansas sparked by 30 points from Jared Butler. They are one of the most balanced teams in the country, with four players averaging in double figures and their bench contributing 34 points per game. Their chief task Saturday will be to try to shut down the Cowboys freshman Cade Cunningham, a likely NBA lottery pick, who is averaging 17.8 points on the season.