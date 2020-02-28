Junior Collin Gillespie, Villanova’s point guard and floor leader, is questionable for Saturday’s Big East game against Providence because of a deep thigh contusion, coach Jay Wright said Friday.
Gillespie took a knee to his right thigh in the second half of Wednesday night’s 71-60 victory over St. John’s and hobbled off the floor with 12 minutes, 12 seconds to play. He returned to the court with a little less than 10 minutes remaining but left the game for good with 4:43 to go.
Wright said Gillespie, the team’s No. 2 scorer with a 15.5-point average, did not practice Friday.
“It’s pretty sore,” Wright said after practice. “We don’t know, so we’re saying questionable and we’ll see what he feels like [Saturday] morning.”
Gillespie said he was taking the injury “day by day and getting treatment on it and trying to get prepared to play. Right now, I’m just going to see how I feel. I want to be out there. I’m going to do everything I can to be out there.”
The 6-foot-3 Gillespie, who starred at Archbishop Wood High School, leads the team in assists (4.6 per game, fifth in the Big East) and steals (1.3) and is second in three-point baskets with 64. He ranks third in the conference with a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio in all games, and second in Big East games at 3.0.