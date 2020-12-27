Villanova head coach Jay Wright is one of two Tier 1 men’s basketball staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in all team activities being paused, the program announced Sunday.
A statement said Wright, 59, is in isolation according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID-19 protocols,” Wright said in the statement. “Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom.”
With the pausing of team activities, the Wildcats’ scheduled game Saturday at Xavier has been postponed by the Big East. The program said no determination has been made on how scheduled games will be impacted beyond Saturday. Villanova is scheduled to play at DePaul on Jan. 5.
The Wildcats last competed Wednesday at Marquette, winning 85-68. Parents and families of players were allowed on campus Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to visit for the holidays. The players began isolation Saturday night at a local hotel and were to be tested for four consecutive days.
Wright had said he and his coaching staff were not involved in the visits.
Villanova had paused its workouts for 14 days in September after an undisclosed number of people in their program tested positive for COVID. Wright, who was not among those testing positive, said that cardiac and other testing after the quarantine kept them away from the court for almost another week.