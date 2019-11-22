Quarterback Daniel Smith is coming off one of his best games, throwing for 201 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in last weekend’s win over LIU. In Delaware, however, Villanova is facing a team that gave up 296 yards on the ground last week against Stony Brook. In a rivalry game with FCS playoff implications, expect the Wildcats to attack on the ground with freshmen DeeWil Barlee and T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, who combined for 105 rushing yards in last weekend’s pass-heavy victory.