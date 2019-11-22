Saturday, 1 p.m., Villanova Stadium
TV/Radio: FloFootball; ESPN-AM (610)
Records: Villanova 8-3 overall, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association, Delaware 5-6, 3-4 CAA
Coaches: Villanova, Mark Ferrante (18-15, third season); Delaware, Danny Rocco (19-15, third season; 109-57 career)
Last meeting: Nov. 17, 2018, Villanova, 42-21
Series: Villanova leads, 30-21-1
Quarterback Daniel Smith is coming off one of his best games, throwing for 201 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in last weekend’s win over LIU. In Delaware, however, Villanova is facing a team that gave up 296 yards on the ground last week against Stony Brook. In a rivalry game with FCS playoff implications, expect the Wildcats to attack on the ground with freshmen DeeWil Barlee and T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye, who combined for 105 rushing yards in last weekend’s pass-heavy victory.
Delaware enters its final game of the season with the second-worst passing offense in the CAA at 176.1 yards per game. And after passing for just 87 yards in a slugfest with Stony Brook, the Blue Hens may not have confidence in their air attack. But Villanova’s pass defense, ranked 10th in the CAA with 234.2 yards per game allowed, is vulnerable, and quarterback Pat Kehoe must exploit it if Delaware wants to pull off the upset.