Villanova senior forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree has undergone surgery to repair a tibial stress fracture in his left leg, an injury that has kept him from playing this season.
The former star at Neumann-Goretti High School has experienced issues with his right leg in his career. He had surgery on his right shin at the start of his Villanova career, and underwent another surgery on the shin last March to remove screws and a metal plate.
The program said no timetable has been set on when Cosby-Roundtree may return to basketball activities.
“Dhamir has been through some difficult medical challenges,” Wildcats head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “He continues to persevere and provide leadership and energy for our team. We all pray he can get back to health soon.”
The 6-foot-9 Cosby-Roundtree has played in 105 career games with 17 starts, averaging 3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 13.5 minutes. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing in all 40 games during Villanova’s 2017-18 national-championship season. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.8 rebounds the following year.