Villanova’s Luke Colella and Temi Ajirotutu declare for 2026 NFL Draft

Villanova receiver Luke Colella and left guard Temi Ajirotutu have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“This journey has been filled with hard work, sacrifice, adversity, and growth,” Colella wrote in his announcement on Wednesday. “Every setback and every challenge made me stronger and taught a valuable lesson. With faith in God, gratitude for everyone who has supported me, and confidence in the work I’ve put in, I am proud to officially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Colella transferred to Villanova from Princeton for his final year of eligibility. He finished with a team-leading 77 receptions for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns with the Wildcats.

Advertisement

At Princeton, he collected 93 receptions for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

Ajirotutu, a graduate student, played his entire five-year college career at Villanova. He emerged as a starter in 2022 and was named third team All-CAA in 2023.

Last season, Ajirotutu played in four games before missing the remainder of the year with a medical redshirt. He earned an honorable mention in the AP FCS All-America this past season, where he played in all 15 games.

With the help of Colella and Ajirotutu, Villanova made an appearance in the FCS semifinals for the first time since 2010. The Wildcats fell to Illinois State, 30-14.

The last Villanova player to get drafted was in 2022, when Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford was selected in the sixth round.

The 2026 NFL Combine will take place on Feb. 23 to March 2, and this year’s draft is on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.