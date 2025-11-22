Villanova takes care of business against Sacred Heart to end regular season on a high note

No. 9 Villanova secured a confidence-boosting 34-10 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday to end the regular season.

With the victory, Villanova (9-2, 8-1 Coastal Athletic Association) kept its eight-game hot streak alive and secured its 22nd consecutive victory on its home field.

The Wildcats finished the season second in the CAA. Sacred Heart (8-3) is not currently affiliated with a conference, but will join the CAA next season, as Villanova leaves for the Patriot League.

Graduate quarterback Pat McQuaide threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Each of those touchdowns came from the sophomore running back duo of Ja’briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland. Mace rushed for 165 yards on nine carries, while finishing with three touchdowns — he scored twice on the ground. Ragland led the team in carries, with 11, and rushed for 71 yards.

The Wildcats also honored their seniors in the final home game of the regular season.

“I’m really proud of our team today,” said coach Mark Ferrante. “We talked this morning in the locker room before we took the field, and you always want to hopefully go out with a win on Senior Day, because the seniors are always going to remember their last home game of the regular season.

“Guys took care of business and we got the victory, and that’s the most important thing.”

Mace leads the way

The Wildcats had a rough start, with Sacred Heart forcing and recovering a fumble from Mace. It was a rare turnover for Villanova, which had conceded just four this season, the fewest in the nation.

The Pioneers proceeded to score on a 37-yard field goal, while the Wildcats went three-and-out on their next possession.

However, Mace began a monumental first half with an 80-yard breakaway to the end zone late in the first quarter.

“We practice ball security, and there’s no reason why I should’ve fumbled the ball,” Mace said. “But [McQuaide] picked me up and said, ‘We’re going to go right back to you,’ and on the next play, I scored. But all the credit goes to the guys up front. They’re amazing.”

To start the second quarter, McQuaide launched a 57-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Chris Colby, bringing Villanova to Sacred Heart’s 19-yard line. Mace delivered once again, taking the ball the rest of the way to put the Wildcats up, 14-3.

The Wildcats finished the first half with a lengthy drive in which they advanced 80 yards in 14 plays, calling two timeouts. After four consecutive incomplete passes, McQuaide passed the ball to Mace, who scored a 10-yard touchdown for his third of the day.

Mace finished the first half with 106 rushing yards on just four carries.

Defense delivers late

Three linebackers — redshirt freshman Anthony Hawkins, senior Shane Hartzell, and graduate Richie Kimmel — led the defense with six tackles each. Sacred Heart, which entered the game standing fifth nationally in rushing offense, were limited to just 88 yards on the ground.

After keeping Sacred Heart out of the end zone through three quarters, Villanova allowed the Pioneers to score on a six-yard pass to open the fourth.

The Wildcats maintained a steady lead on their next possession. McQuaide tossed the ball to Ragland, who scored an 11-yard touchdown to take a 34-10 lead with 7:37 remaining.

The Pioneers threatened again, completing a 46-yard pass at Villanova’s nine-yard line. But the Wildcats forced a crucial turnover as junior defensive back Jon Wyatt broke up Pioneers quarterback Jack Snyder’s next pass, and graduate defensive back Kaleb Moody intercepted it.

“There is a lot of confidence on this team, but sometimes that can turn into arrogance, and we’ve done a good job of holding that back,” Hartzell said. “As we keep rolling we gain confidence. The amount of energy that can come out in a game, that’s what is going to spark the big plays.”

Playoff potential

The Wildcats will await a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff bid, announced at the Selection Show at noon on Sunday (ESPNU).