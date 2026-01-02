Villanova releases its 2026 football schedule for first season in Patriot League

Villanova football announced its 2026 schedule on Friday, marking its first season as a member of the Patriot League.

Villanova is coming off its final season as a Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) member. The Wildcats finished 12-3 with a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff run that ended in the semifinals with a 30-14 loss to Illinois State on Dec. 21.

Advertisement

The 2026 season will open with two new programs in the Patriot League. Villanova and William & Mary are joining the conference this offseason and will play Aug. 29 to open their seasons. The Wildcats look to start a new home win streak after their 23-game run was snapped at the end of last season. Villanova defeated William & Mary, 31-24, in nonconference play last season. However, the Tribe leads the all-time series, 20-17-1.

Then the Wildcats will play three straight road games, which includes their annual FBS game against Louisville on Sept. 11.

Villanova will also take on conference foe Bucknell on Sept. 5.

The Wildcats will play just two nonconference games during the 2026 season, facing Long Island on Sept. 19, in Brooklyn, and Morgan State on Oct. 3 at Villanova Stadium.

Colgate returns to Villanova Stadium for the second straight season on Sept. 26. Villanova has faced Colgate in nonconference play the last four consecutive seasons, winning each matchup.

The Wildcats will close out the regular season with six conference matchups, alternating between home and away games. It will begin with Fordham on Oct. 17 in the Bronx.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s players and coach are ‘super proud’ of a season that ended in the FCS semifinals

A highly anticipated FCS second-round battle against Lehigh will be hosted on the Main Line on Oct. 24. No. 12 Villanova narrowly upset No. 5 Lehigh, 14-7, in the second round of the FCS playoffs last season, ending an undefeated Mountain Hawk season.

Villanova will travel to in-state conference opponent Lafayette on Oct. 31. The final three opponents of the regular season include Richmond (Nov. 7), at Holy Cross (Nov. 14), and Georgetown (Nov. 21).

Kickoff times and television information will be announced at a later date. The Patriot League is partnered with ESPN+, which streams most of its football games.