Harry Perretta, who has led Villanova women’s basketball program to 765 victories over his 41 seasons as head coach, announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Perretta, whose career victories rank seventh among active NCAA Division I coaches and 13th all-time, has led the Wildcats to 20 seasons of 20 victories, including seven in the last eight years. The Cats went to their eighth straight postseason tournament last season, reaching the second round of the women’s National Invitational Tournament.
Villanova also has won 12 outright Big 5 titles under Perretta, including a 4-0 mark last season, and shared five others.
“Villanova has allowed me to be the person I am for the last 42 years, and for that I am forever grateful,” Perretta said in a statement. “Every president and athletic director that I worked for during my career treated me extremely well and fairly, and I have never had to pretend to be somebody that I wasn’t.”
Perretta will stay at Villanova during the 2020-21 academic year as special assistant to the athletic director.
Villanova president Rev. Peter M. Donohue said that “words cannot fully capture the gratitude” the university has for Perretta.
“Harry has built an incredible legacy that stands out among the nation’s most prolific coaches,” he said. “He has left an indelible mark on this university and will always live in the heart of Villanova.”
Perretta, an animated presence on the sideline, has an overall career record of 765-476. He has led the Wildcats to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 berths in the WNIT. The Cats reached the 1982 AIAW Final Four and captured Big East tournament championships in 1986, 1987, and 2003, and regular-season titles in the conference in 1986 and 1987.
He coached four Big East players of the year, including Shelly Pennefather, who won the Margaret Wade Trophy as the national women’s player of the year in 1987.
Perretta also is known for a focus on academics. In his time at Villanova, 99 percent of his players who stayed all four years have received a degree.
“Harry is truly irreplaceable,” Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson said. “His ability to build countless relationships with our women’s basketball student-athletes and entire community for over 40 years is reflective of how much he cares and how much he loves to lead with his heart.”