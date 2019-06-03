Jahvon Quinerly, who left the Villanova basketball program in April after a frustrating freshman season, will continue his collegiate career at Alabama, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats announced Sunday.
The 6-foot Quinerly was a five-star recruit during his senior year at Hudson Catholic High School in Hackensack, N.J., when he signed with Villanova. But he played in only 25 of the Wildcats’ 36 games during the season, averaging just 3.2 points. He informed coach Jay Wright on April 2 that he would be departing.
Oats, who left Buffalo to take the Alabama job after last season, called Quinerly “a perfect fit with the way we play.
“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor,” Oats said. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process.
“He comes from a great, close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”
Quinerly is expected to sit out the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer rules although Stadium’s Jeff Goodman quoted a source as saying that Quinerly will apply for a hardship waiver.
Quinerly told 247Sports that he took visits in the past week to Alabama and Pittsburgh before deciding on the Crimson Tide. He said he also considered Oregon and Gonzaga.
He said assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, who came with Oats to Alabama from Buffalo, recruited him the hardest after he received his release from Villanova. He alslo said he and Oats “connected right away.
“After my visit to Alabama, I thought it was a special vibe,” Quinerly said. “I just got that feeling.”
Wright said after Quinerly announced his intention to transfer that “his style fitting into our system was a challenge for him.
“He felt like going somewhere where he is the primary ballhandler, he’s the point guard,” he said. “That’s best for him. I agree with him.”