The appeal by former Villanova point guard Jahvon Quinerly to play this season at Alabama has been denied, as the NCAA ruled against his request of a hardship waiver. He will now sit out the 2019-20 season.
Quinerly committed to Villanova in 2018 and was a five-star recruit and the No. 7 point guard in the class, according to 247Sports. He was Villanova’s highest-ranked signing, and the first five-star point guard to commit there since Jalen Brunson in 2015.
Quinerly was expected to contribute quickly, but it didn’t work out that way. He averaged 3.2 points and 0.9 assists in 9.1 minutes. The freshman appeared in 25 of 36 games. He scored a career-high 10 points and added four assists in a 81-58 win against Connecticut.
After being frustrated with his playing time, Quinerly posted on Instagram: “was my 2nd choice for a reason." He apologized shortly afterward.
In April, Quinerly announced he was transferring from Villanova. After visiting Alabama and Pittsburgh, he committed to the Crimson Tide. He also considered Oregon and Oregon State.
Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne and head coach Nate Oats released a joint statement on the NCAA’s decision:
“We can’t begin to express how disappointed we are with this decision. Jahvon and his family have been through a set of circumstances that no student-athlete in the history of the NCAA has experienced. Their name has been falsely dragged through the mud for two years, and we felt confident that the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief would recognize this very unique set of circumstances. We will continue to support Jahvon and his family in every way that we can.”