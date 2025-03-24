Here’s why Jason Kelce attended the La Salle-Villanova women’s water polo match this weekend

None of the Big 5 schools made the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean the entire athletics season is over. Just ask Jason Kelce, who took in a La Salle vs. Villanova water polo game over the weekend.

Sunday was La Salle women’s water polo senior day, with two matches against LIU and Villanova. The Explorers ultimately fell in overtime against Villanova, in the presence of a surprise guest, retired Eagles center Jason Kelce. The former offensive lineman, who has seemingly been everywhere since his retirement a year ago, attended the matches with Eagles Autism Foundation executive director Ryan Hammond to support the Virginia Military Institute, who also took part in the two days of matches.

Kelce also met the VMI water polo team, who lost to La Salle on Saturday, after the match on Sunday.

The U.S. women’s water polo team was thrust into the spotlight during the Olympics, thanks to dedicated super fan Flavor Flav’s advocacy and sponsorship. During the Kelces’ trip to the Olympics, they didn’t take in any water polo matches (at least that we know of), instead spending time watching women’s rugby (which he pledged himself as a super fan of), field hockey, and men’s volleyball, among others.