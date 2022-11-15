The first recruit of the Kyle Neptune era at Villanova landed Tuesday afternoon when On3, a college sports and recruiting website, reported that Jordann Dumont has committed to the Wildcats.

The news arrived Tuesday afternoon from Dumont, the 6-foot-8 wing from Montreal who is playing at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Dumont, who made his official visit to campus this past weekend, was offered a scholarship earlier this month by Villanova. He is the first commitment of Villanova’s 2023 class and the first of Neptune’s in the post-Jay Wright era.

On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw says Dumont has “good length and explosion.”

“He is skilled in the open floor, with the ball in his hands, and can knock down open looks with his feet set,” Shaw wrote. “Dumont is tightening his ballhandling in the halfcourt and is learning reads off the ball. There are a lot of natural tools to work with, and his in-game production is already high. This year is his first playing in the U.S., and college programs are finding out more about him. Tuck away this name and watch closely this summer; there could be a quick rise that happens.”

That quick rise apparently happened.

Last month, Dumont took an official visit to Drake. According to his Verbal Commits page, Dumont held offers from Oklahoma State, Drake, East Tennessee State, Radford, Jacksonville, and others.

Tracking scholarship availability has become difficult in the post-COVID-19 era of eligibility. Villanova will definitely be losing fifth-year graduate students Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater after this season. Freshman Cam Whitmore could be a one-and-done player. Justin Moore could decide to go pro. And, of course, there is always the transfer portal.