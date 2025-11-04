Freshmen lead the way for Villanova women’s basketball in season-opening blowout win over Lafayette

Although Villanova had already tested its new squad in a pair of exhibition games, Monday night’s matchup against Lafayette marked the team’s official debut, and several new Wildcats made their mark in a 70-38 rout at Finneran Pavilion.

Freshman guard Kennedy Henry led the team with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Freshman forward Brooke Bender added another 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

“That’s definitely the key for us: the depth and versatility that we offer,” women’s basketball coach Denise Dillon said postgame. “[The freshmen] just understand that when you get out on the floor, you want to make the most of it on both ends. They all just have to get used to playing in these game settings, so I’m really pleased with the amount of time early in their careers that these freshmen are getting.”

Villanova’s starting five featured three new players: Henry, transfer forward Kylee Watson and transfer guard Kelsey Joens. They joined two of last year’s starters, sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe and graduate forward Denae Carter.

The Wildcats held a double-digit lead throughout the second, third and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, they limited the Leopards to just 12-for-48 shooting (25%) from the field.

The Wildcats raced to a 22-7 start during the opening 10 minutes. They delivered a balanced attack throughout the first half, with nine different players getting on the scoreboard, led by Bender’s eight points in the opening 20 minutes.

“Brooke [Bender] does a great job of hunting for her shot,” Dillon said. “Her teammates look for her, especially with the inside presence that we have with Kylee Watson. … She has such a nice shot, and I was really happy that she continued to shoot the ball even after she missed a couple.”

Bascoe, last season’s leading scorer, fed her teammates and was active on the glass, but didn’t record her first basket until a jump shot midway through the second quarter. She finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Dillon kept a deep rotation going throughout the first half. By the end of the half, 11 players had made an appearance on the court, and the Wildcats led, 36-14.

Henry excels in college debut

In their first official college basketball game, Henry and Bender led the four Wildcats who finished in double figures. Another newcomer, Joens, added 11 points. Sauda Ntaconayigize led Lafayette with a game-high 15 points.

Henry, in particular, demonstrated the potential to be a key part of Villanova’s offense.

Dillon kept Henry on the court for a team-high 25 minutes, and she didn’t just contribute scoring. Henry also deflected multiple Lafayette passes and facilitated plays.

“I felt like I went out there and had fun,” Henry said. “Through practice and two exhibition games, I definitely gained confidence. It was good to see that my teammates had confidence in me to continue to shoot the ball.”

Up next

The Wildcats will be right back in the Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday for a matchup against Fairfield (7 p.m., ESPN+). It will be Fairfield’s season opener.