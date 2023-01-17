Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist wins Big East Conference player of the week

The Big East Conference on Monday announced that Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist was named the league’s women’s basketball player of the week.

Siegrist, the nation’s scoring leader in women’s college basketball, tallied back-to-back 32-point outings in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats, which included a thrilling 64-63 comeback win on Saturday against St. John’s. Siegrist scored 18 of her points in the final quarter.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Siegrist totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks off .542 shooting against DePaul.

