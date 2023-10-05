Another week, another big hoops commitment for Villanova

Villanova got its second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle Thursday as three-star power forward Malcolm Thomas announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Thomas picked Villanova ahead of Xavier, California, Vanderbilt and Florida State. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward announced his decision via the On3 Recruits YouTube channel.

“It was my connection with the coaches,” Thomas said Thursday when asked about his college decision. “I’ve seen the success of Villanova for years now. Being up on campus, I felt the family aspect of what it was to be up there and I definitely see it as a place I can thrive on and off the court.”

He won’t be the first in his family to play in the Big East. His father, Etan Thomas, played for Syracuse from 1996 to 2000. Etan was named Big East Most Improved Player as a sophomore and Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and a senior.

He was drafted No. 12 overall by the Dallas Mavericks but spent most of his nine-season NBA career with the Washington Wizards. His son will follow a well-trodden path to Villanova. Malcolm attends DeMatha Catholic High, an all-boys school a few miles from Washington, D.C., making him one of many Villanova commits from the “DMV” (D.C., Maryland, Virginia).

The most notable in recent years is current Villanova fifth-year guard Justin Moore, who graduated from DeMatha in 2019. Thomas is now the second member of Villanova’s 2024 class as four-star forward Matthew Hodge committed on Friday.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Matthew Hodge, Villanova’s first 2024 recruit brings a taste of Europe

Hodge said he was drawn to Villanova for the opportunity to contribute right away, and Thomas may have similar chances. The former is seen as the more polished recruit, but Villanova will lose most of its forwards after this upcoming season.

Small forward Tyler Burton and 6-foot-8 guard Hakim Hart will both exhaust their eligibility this year. However, Villanova is known traditionally for positional versatility, a trend that should continue.

Thomas’s announcement was celebrated by Villanova’s program. Kyle Neptune tweeted “It’s a GREAT day to be a Wildcat,” as he did after Hodge’s announcement, while Moore tweeted congratulating his fellow DeMatha product.

Neptune likely is not done recruiting. Josiah Moseley, a 6-foot-6 power forward from Texas, will make his decision on Sunday. The 2024 four-star recruit has not announced finalists, but he has visited Villanova, Georgia Tech, Texas and USC.