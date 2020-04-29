Three City Six players — sophomore Saddiq Bey of Villanova and juniors Ryan Daly of St. Joseph’s and Nate Pierre-Louis of Temple — officially have filed for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft, the NBA announced Tuesday night.
The NBA said a total of 163 players from colleges “and other educational institutions” filed with the league. Players may withdraw their names from draft consideration by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing 10 days before the actual draft. Another 42 international players also filed.
The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held June 25.
Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell, who starred at Imhotep Charter High School, also filed for the draft.
Twelve players from the Big East declared for the draft. The AAC and the Atlantic 10 had 10 apiece and the CAA had two.