Villanova earns No. 15 ranking in first women’s NCAA tournament reveal

Villanova was announced as No. 15 in Thursday’s first NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top 16 reveal for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova currently would draw a No. 4 seed in the tournament, and top 16 teams will host the first weekend of the tournament, March 17-20. With a No. 4 seed, the Wildcats would be guaranteed at least one home game in the first round and another in the second round if they advance.

Villanova has only been ranked in the top 16 once, in 2003, when it received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But it did not host the first weekend. The NCAA had made a rule change in 2003 that the 16 first-round sites would be determined about a year in advance.

» READ MORE: Kaitlyn Orihel leads Villanova rout of Georgetown

Advertisement

In Thursday’s release, Villanova was projected in the Greenville Regional, which included No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Utah, and No. 3 Notre Dame, which were ranked second, sixth and 10th overall, respectively.

This is the first of two early reveals, the second to come on Feb. 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN. Selection Sunday takes place March 12 (8 p.m., ESPN). Per the NCAA’s statement, these early top 16 reveals “have no bearing on the final 68-team field.”

» READ MORE: Villanova rolls past Butler as Maddy Siegrist approaches another record

Villanova is one game behind Big East front-runner UConn. The Wildcats host the Huskies on Feb. 18 (2 p.m., Fox). If the Wildcats win that game and their other five remaining games, they will earn at least a share of the regular-season conference title.