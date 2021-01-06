“Right now, any reasonable observer would make Villanova a 1 seed based upon their preseason rankings and who and how they won when they were playing,” Lunardi said. “Now if they would continue to have more interruptions, then you say to yourself, ‘All right, are they going to get passed by other high-level teams that are simply getting more quality wins?’ And the answer is yes. I don’t think that you can generally gain by not playing.”