Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart to bring popular podcast to Villanova for a live show

From “midnight madness” to “hoops mania” to a live podcast show. The evolution of the yearly hype event for the college basketball season is taking a different shape at Villanova this year.

Former Wildcats stars and current Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will bring their popular Roommates Show podcast to their old stomping grounds, the Finneran Pavilion, for a live show on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

The event will serve as the official kickoff to the 2025-26 men’s and women’s basketball season.

Prior to the taping of the podcast, the 2025-26 men’s and women’s teams will be introduced and there will be three-point and dunk contests. Head coaches Denise Dillon and Kevin Willard will be interviewed.

According to a press release, the show is expected to announce “a special guest with ties to Philadelphia to appear on this episode in the coming days.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on the school’s website. Admission is free for current Villanova students via the same lottery used for regular season home games.

Willard’s first year as coach gets underway with an exhibition game vs. VCU at Finneran Pavilion on Oct. 19. The regular season opens on Nov. 3 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas vs. BYU.

The Villanova women host Towson in an exhibition game at Finneran Pavilion on Oct. 24 (6 p.m.) and then start regular season play there on Nov. 3 vs. Lafayette at 7 p.m.