Villanova sophomore Saddiq Bey, one of the most improved players in the nation this past season, has been named winner of the Julius Erving Award given to the top small forward in college basketball, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-8 Bey, a unanimous all-Big East selection this season, averaged 16.1 points during the regular season for the Wildcats, who finished 24-7 overall and won a share of the conference title. His 45.1% mark from three-point range led the Big East and ranked fourth in the nation.
Bey is the third Villanova player in the last four years to win the Erving Award, joining Josh Hart in 2017 and Mikal Bridges in 2018.
“This is an honor,” Bey said. “To see the past players who have won this award and to know that it’s name after one of the all-time greats, Julius Erving, is humbling. It’s a blessing to be sure. Without my teammates and coaches, something like this would not have been possible. This is for my team and I’m just happy to be part of the brotherhood we share.”
Villanova coach Jay Wright said, “We’re all proud of Saddiq.
“We couldn’t be happier for him,” he said. “He’s a genuinely good person. Saddiq represents Julius’ skill, creativity and versatility at the small forward position. Most of all, Saddiq represents Julius’ class on and off the court that garners the ultimate respect from his teammates.”
In a statement released by the Basketball Hall of Fame, Erving, the former 76er, said he was proud to present Bey with the award.
“As a sophomore, Saddiq Bey was an all-around competitor delivering buckets and consistency when Villanova needed it most,” he said. “To come into a well-established program and find your place as an underclassman is no easy task, and it’s clear Saddiq earned the respect of his teammates and competition.”