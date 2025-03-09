Temple wants a little get-back in this year’s AAC women’s tourney. Here’s how they do it.

When the final buzzer sounded in Dickies Arena last March, and Temple fell short against Rice as the No. 3 seed and the highest team remaining, they strongly felt they had a chance to win the tournament and head to the NCAA women’s tournament for the first time since the 2017 season.

This year, the Owls have been fueled by the feeling of that loss. They want redemption, and proof to themselves that they can win the tournament.

“Honestly, we’ve been waiting for this moment since the day the buzzer went off last year,” said top Temple guard Tiarra East after defeating Rice in a regular season conference clash on Feb. 28.

This year, the Owls return to Fort Worth, Texas as the No. 4 seed after finishing with 19-10 with a 13-5 record in conference play. Temple closed conference play on a season-high six-game winning streak.

Temple now waits to take on either No. 5 Tulsa or No. 12 Charlotte, here are three critical keys if they want to emerge this year as the class of the AAC.

Commanding the glass

After losing to South Florida at the Liacouras Center on Feb 8, Temple had lost for the fourth time in five games going through its worst stretch of the season. Following the loss head coach Diane Richardson said they needed to find ways to rebound better if they wanted to have success this season.

Since that moment, rebounding has been one of the Owls' strengths and was key in Temple winning its final six games. Temple outrebounded five of its final six opponents and tied Rice in rebounds with 36 apiece.

“We’ve been concentrating on [rebounding],” Richardson said. “Our losses that we had, had a lot to do with rebounding, or the lack thereof. Our staff has really put in a lot of work on rebounding and boxing out every day in practice to pair that with our defense.”

Defense wins championships

Defense has become a staple of Temple’s play since Richardson arrived on North Broad back in 2022. The Owls pride themselves on their ability to turn their defense into their offense, forcing turnovers and scoring in transition.

It’s something that has worked exceptionally well for Temple this season, sitting at the top of the AAC in turnover margin at plus 3.48, and forcing over 19 turnovers per game. Temple also sits sixth in the conference in points allowed per game at just over 63 points.

“If we can stop them from scoring, that helps us,” said Richardson. “Our defense really then turns into our offense, because we get hyped up when we get turnovers on defense. It’s just that feeling when you’re doing well defensively, you have your confidence offensively.”

Defense is what has gotten the Owls into this position, sitting at the fourth seed and with the double-bye, but they will have to stay persistent on defense if they want to hoist the AAC trophy.

Stars have to show out

Last season in the Owls' loss to Rice in the semifinals, East and Tarriyonna Gary struggled. The two of them combined for just 5-of-21 shooting. If the Owls want to make a run in the tournament, they will need those two.

East and Tarriyonna Gary were selected as first-team All-AAC recipients for their efforts this season. The two of them have been pivotal to the Owls' success.

East scored a team-high 14.3 points per game this season, while Gary averaged 12.2 points. Gary was lethal from three-point range, averaging 46.7 percent in conference play.

While the two of them have had strong years, they weren’t without dry spells. Both East and Gary had struggles, which was a major factor in Temple’s losing stretch in the middle part of the season.

If the Owls want to come out on top this year when the final buzzer sounds, the two of them will need to perform under the bright lights at Dickies Arena.

