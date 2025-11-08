Ja’briel Mace’s historic game powers Villanova’s offense in 28-10 win over Towson

A stellar four-touchdown performance by running back Ja’briel Mace guided Villanova to a 28-10 win over Towson on the road in Maryland.

The victory was Villanova’s sixth straight and third in a row against Towson. Despite a sluggish start, particularly on third down, Villanova (7-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association) leaned on Mace to rush for a career-high of 291 rushing yards. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry.

Mace, a sophomore, is the first Wildcat with 200-plus rushing yards since John Robertson against Maine in 2013. He also broke Brian Westbrook’s nearly 24-year-old record for rushing yards in a game, surpassing the former Eagles running back’s mark by 4 yards.

The Wildcats led the Tigers (4-6, 2-4) in several statistical categories, but Towson jumped out to an early lead on a 45-yard touchdown run by John Dunmore with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

Enter Mace. He scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to give Villanova a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter that it never relinquished.

The Wildcats recorded 473 total yards of offense (353 rushing and 120 passing) to Towson’s 287 total yards.

Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide completed 11 of 23 passes for 120 yards.

The Ja’Briel Mace show

With two 97-plus-yard kick return touchdowns this season, Mace has been a special teams star for Villanova.

On Saturday, he stepped up and commanded the Villanova backfield with ease.

After Towson cut its deficit to 14-10 on a field goal in the final minute of third quarter, Mace sealed Villanova’s victory with 82- and 22-yard rushing touchdowns in the fourth.

Mace fully took over the backfield after fellow sophomore running backs David Avit Isaiah Ragland went down with injuries toward the end of the first quarter and didn’t return. Mace scored Villanova’s first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard rush with 1:14 left in the half.

He finished the half with nine carries for 93 rushing yards, which already was more than he had rushed this season (76 yards). It was the most rushing yards by a Wildcat in the first half since quarterback Connor Watkins rushed for 107 yards against Rhode Island in 2023.

After Villanova recovered an onside kick attempt to open the second half, Mace scored another touchdown on a 39-yard run, giving the Wildcats their 14-7 lead.

Mace now has 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

Stellar special teams

Villanova coach Mark Ferrante will never hesitate to give credit to his special teams.

Freshman punt returner/receiver Braden Reed returned a 20-yard punt in the first quarter to give Villanova a short field from Towson’s 46-yard line. Villanova was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, however.

His return was his seventh punt return this season for 20 or more yards. The last Wildcat to even have five 20-plus yard punt returns was J.J. Outlaw in 2004.

Reed entered the game leading the FCS in punt returns. He currently has 14 returns for 260 yards.

Mace returned his lone kick return of the game for 24 yards. He leads the FCS in kick returns with 18 returns for 604 yards, averaging 33.6 yards per return.

Towson’s special teams blocked two field goal attempts by Villanova’s Jack Barnum. Two others clanked off the uprights, and Barnum finished 0-for-4.

Up next

Villanova now has a two-game homestand to close out the regular season, beginning with a conference matchup against Stony Brook (5-5, 3-3) on Nov. 15 (1 p.m., FloSports). Last season, the Wildcats beat the Seawolves, 42-24, on the road.

The Wildcats are riding a 20-game home winning streak, which is the longest active streak in Division I.