What’s it like to face one of Geno Auriemma’s UConn teams? Ask Villanova’s Denise Dillon.

Since Denise Dillon’s playing days at Villanova, much has changed in the Big East — and college basketball in general. But one constant has been the presence of Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma has been the head women’s basketball coach at Connecticut since 1985, so he already was well-established by the time Dillon was playing for Villanova from 1992 to 1996. Dillon has continued to face Auriemma, who grew up in Norristown, since she took over as Villanova’s coach in 2021.

As the winningest coach in college basketball, Auriemma has been both an opponent and a mentor for Dillon over the years.

“I have the utmost respect for Geno,” Dillon said. “The wins column speaks for itself, but also just what he’s done for the game. He was a women’s basketball coach before it was popular and has seen how it’s evolved. But he’s always given back to the game, and by giving back to the game, he’s given to coaches.”

Villanova (14-3, 7-1 Big East) is second in the conference as it enters its biggest test of the season yet. The Wildcats head to Storrs, Conn., on Thursday for their first matchup this season with the Huskies (7 p.m., FS1).

Big East powerhouse

UConn has been untouchable this season.

No. 1 UConn (17-0, 8-0) looms over the Big East, with an average scoring margin of 38.1 points.

The defending national champions are led by the returning duo of sophomore forward Sarah Strong and graduate guard Azzi Fudd. Strong, the Big East’s leading scorer, averages 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Auriemma’s characteristic high-pressure defense has overwhelmed opponents this season. The Huskies have limited opponents to just 51.8 points per game.

The Huskies won soundly in each of last year’s meetings with the Wildcats. Their last regular-season matchup was a 100-57 rout on Jan. 22, 2025, in Storrs. UConn also has knocked Villanova out of the Big East tournament in three of the past four seasons.

Under Dillon’s leadership, Villanova has posted a 1-9 record against UConn, which has claimed the conference title every year since rejoining the Big East in 2020-21, the season before Dillon took over on the Main Line.

Embracing ‘opportunity’

Villanova veterans like graduate forward Denae Carter and sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe anticipate the intensity of a matchup at a loud UConn home court.

“Playing [UConn] at any point is a challenge, but seeing them the first time this year on the road will be one that we’re going to rely on some of those who have experienced it, just to prepare the others,” Dillon said.

When it comes to attacking UConn’s press, Villanova aims to utilize the depth that has led to success in conference play.

With the additions of junior forward Brynn McCurry, who missed last season with an injury, and graduate forward Kylee Watson, a Notre Dame transfer, the Wildcats have a much different look than the last time they traveled to Storrs.

“A key point for us has always been having those versatile post players, with Denae Carter, Brynn McCurry, and Kylee Watson, and making sure that they are ready and willing to initiate the offense for us, being there with the press break,” Dillon said.

Since UConn has a grip on the top spot in the conference, stacking wins over other Big East rivals has been crucial for Villanova. A 85-69 loss to Marquette on Jan. 4 provided what Dillon called a “wake-up call” for the team.

“There were lessons learned out there in Milwaukee against a very good Marquette team,” Dillon said. “It just shows that if you don’t come in mentally ready for the battle of the Big East, you’re going to get taken advantage of.”

Auriemma and the Huskies continue to uphold top-tier standards for the Big East. In Dillon’s view, Thursday’s trip to Storrs will be a chance for Villanova to compete against the nation’s best and show its program-wide improvement.

“It does start with that mental prep of where we need to be in order to embrace some of the blows we’re going to take in the game,” Dillon said. “That’s what we want this group to recognize: You have an opportunity to get better together every time you step on the floor. So take it in one possession at a time, as we say with every game, and see where we stand. Fight ’till the end.”