ALBANY, N.Y. — Daniel Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Todd Summers, TD Ayo-Durojaiye blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Villanova beat Albany, 17-10, on Saturday.

Villanova (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) took its first lead when Cole Bunce kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1 minute, 16 seconds left in the first half.

The Wildcats’ defense then got a stop, setting up Ayo-Durojaiye’s touchdown 46 seconds later and giving Villanova a 17-7 lead at the half.

The Danes (0-6, 0-4) forced the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession and then put together a nine-play, 55-yard drive that culminated when Karl Mofor scored on a 3-yard run fewer than four minutes in.

Villanova’s Justin Covington rushed for 28 yards, giving the graduate student 2,023 for his career and making him the 12th player in program history to top the 2,000-yard plateau.