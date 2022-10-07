A month before a new era of basketball begins at Villanova, the Wildcats’ injury situation went from bad to worse Friday. The team announced late Friday afternoon that Cam Whitmore, the top freshman in Villanova’s 2022 class and a projected starter, will likely miss the beginning of the season.

Whitmore, a 6-foot-7 wing from Maryland, suffered a right thumb injury at practice Wednesday and will undergo surgery on that thumb next week. He will be re-evaluated in early November, the school said. No timetable for his absence was given outside of that early November re-evaluation.

“We’re disappointed for Cam,” stated Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune. “Throughout the preseason he’s worked hard to learn our concepts and what it takes to be effective in the Big East. This is a temporary setback, though, and we know Cam will approach his rehab with a great attitude.”

Whitmore’s injury means Villanova is currently without three projected starters. Justin Moore is still rehabilitating his Achilles injury and has no timetable to return to the court. Caleb Daniels recently suffered a broken nose and did not participate in Villanova’s Blue-White scrimmage Thursday night at Finneran Pavilion, though he is expected to be ready by the opener. And now they’ll be without Whitmore.

Whitmore took part in the team’s Hoops Mania event Saturday night. He showcased his athleticism and talents with a between-the-legs dunk during the dunk contest.

The freshman was expected to be a major contributor out of the gate for a Villanova team that’s usually loaded with experience (this one still is). He’s an explosive forward that makes Villanova difficult for opposing teams to guard. Whitmore is also expected to be a rare one-and-done and a lottery pick – for a program that had zero players declare for the draft after their freshman seasons under Jay Wright.

Whitmore spent his summer climbing up 2023 NBA draft boards thanks to helping lead the U.S. U18 national team to a FIBA Americas Championship in June. More than a few 2023 mock drafts have Whitmore going in the top 10, and some even have him in the top 5.

Wright did a lot of winning at Villanova, but it was rarely with top-10 NBA talent. Randy Foye, drafted No. 7 overall in 2006, and Mikal Bridges, taken No. 10 in 2018, were the only two Villanova players selected in the top 10 in Wright’s 21 seasons.

While Daniels is expected to be ready for the Nov. 7 opener vs. La Salle, Neptune will need to get a little creative with minutes while Moore and Whitmore remain out.

There’s a battle going on between freshman Mark Armstrong, a U18 national team teammate of Whitmore’s, and redshirt freshman Angelo Brizzi at point guard. Returning starting forwards Brandon Slater and Eric Dixon will both be in the starting five, and it’s likely sophomore forward Jordan Longino will be a starter when the season begins.

Villanova is a bit deeper than it was last season, and Neptune said Wednesday at the team’s media day that he expects the Wildcats to get up and down a bit more this year. Villanova, which had an eight-man rotation most nights, played at one of the slowest paces in the country last season. Neptune indicated the team’s depth and personnel will allow them to play faster and get out in transition.

While he spoke, Whitmore was being evaluated by team trainers. And two days later, that plan might be a bit more difficult to execute come Nov. 7 with Whitmore now expected to miss time.