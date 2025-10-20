Acaden Lewis looks like ‘the real deal’ in Villanova’s debut, an exhibition win against VCU

Villanova began a new era of men’s basketball Sunday with a 70-51 exhibition victory against Virginia Commonwealth at the Finneran Pavilion. Acaden Lewis scored a team-high 15 points and added three assists in his first collegiate minutes.

“That Lewis kid is the real deal,” VCU coach Phil Martelli Jr. said of the freshman guard. “He’s going to be a problem for a lot of people. I didn’t realize his ability at that young of an age, to be able to play the game that much with the ball in your hands, to make the right reads, and to make the right plays.”

Lewis starred last season at Sidwell Friends School in the Washington area. “It has been seamless,” Lewis said about his transition to college. “Sometimes I’m playing with really good players. … So I’ve tried my best to just let other dudes rock out and get mine when they’re needed in the flow of the game.”

New coach Kevin Willard’s starting lineup included two first-year players. Lewis ran the point and was joined by redshirt sophomore Bryce Lindsay, junior Tyler Perkins, redshirt freshman Matthew Hodge, and senior Duke Brennan.

“I think one of the biggest things with young players is getting the casualness out of their game, understanding that every possession is really important, ” Willard said. “They can score the ball in different ways, but getting them to understand college basketball, like you just can’t come down and just be casual. It has to have purpose on every possession.”

The Wildcats made 44.6% of their shots (25-for-56) and went 6-for-21 (28.6%) from beyond the arc. Villanova’s defense smothered the Rams, forcing 15 turnovers.

At forward Hodge tied for the team high with seven rebounds along with 10 points in his Villanova debut. Sophomore guard Malachi Palmer and freshman Chris Jeffrey were the first off the bench.

Fast-paced basketball

Last season, Villanova averaged 64.8 possessions per 40 minutes, ranking 358th out of the 365 Division I teams. Willard noted over the summer that he wanted to play at a faster pace and the Wildcats finished Sunday with 69 possessions, which would have ranked in the top three games last season.

He started three guards — Lewis, Lindsay, and Perkins — and the Wildcats had 18 points off turnovers along with 12 steals.

“I think these guys are very unselfish,” Willard said. “... They kind of understand at any one point, [Lewis] can get 30 [points]. Malachi can get 30. We have guys that can really score the basketball. I think they understand, as long as they play together, they’re all going to benefit.”

Perkins finished with 14 points, Lindsay had 12, and Brennan 10.

Injury report

Grad student Devin Askew, a guard, remains out with a right knee sprain. He has been sidelined for two months, but Willard expects him back at practice after the season opener against Brigham Young on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

“We kind of just have to piece together practice,” Willard said when discussing the injuries. “Once we get Dev back for practice, hopefully after BYU, I think that will help. [Lewis and Lindsay] don’t get any rest in practice. They take all the reps. ... I’m more worried about long term when you hit in January and February, and all the sudden they’re a little gassed because they haven’t had rest in practice.”

Two weeks ago, junior guard Zion Stanford suffered a left ankle sprain. Willard said he might not return until December. Senior forward Tafara Gapare (right foot) is set to practice next week.

Up next

Villanova will play an exhibition game at Virginia on Friday at 7 p.m. (radio: Villanova Sports Network).