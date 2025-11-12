Villanova flashed its offensive potential with a record-breaking three-point barrage

Kevin Willard thought Villanova shot too many three-pointers last week during its season-opening loss to nationally-ranked BYU in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats attempted 35 that night.

What say Willard of the 43 triples his team fired off Tuesday night during a 94-60 victory over Sacred Heart?

“The perfect amount,” Willard said.

It is rather superfluous to list the sharpshooting guards and talented Villanova teams that have come through the Main Line over the years. But that storied history is a necessary backdrop considering what happened at the Finneran Pavilion Tuesday. An almost entirely new Villanova (2-1) team under a new coach set a program record in its third game playing together.

The Wildcats poured in 22 of those 43 three-point attempts, three more than any other team in program history. Bryce Lindsay, a redshirt James Madison transfer, made nine threes for all 27 of his points and also set a new Villanova record in the process, surpassing the previous high of eight shared by Allan Ray, Darrun Hilliard, and Kris Jenkins. How’s that for a trio of names?

Tuesday’s game was over in a flash. Sacred Heart (1-2) made a couple of tough early three-pointers of its own and led 17-13 after eight minutes. Seven minutes later, it was 40-19 Villanova behind a 27-2 run that featured seven threes.

“I think guys are getting a little bit more comfortable,” Willard said.

He looked to his right at the podium inside the postgame interview room to Devin Askew, the graduate transfer who missed multiple weeks during the lead-up to the season with a knee injury. Askew was a later addition via the transfer portal from Long Beach State. And while Villanova is his fifth school in six years, he was advertised as an experienced scorer who could help stabilize a young backcourt.

The lingering effects of the knee injury showed during Villanova’s first two contests, but a healthier Askew was on display Tuesday. Askew, like Lindsay, scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 7-for-10 from deep. He and Lindsay combined to go 16-for-24 from beyond the three-point arc.

“When you’ve got shooters, you got to let them shoot,” Willard said.

They had the green light Tuesday. But the encouraging sign for Villanova was how the three-pointers happened. Lindsay has scored over 20 points in all three games, but some of his offense has been self-created. On Tuesday, Villanova tallied 28 assists on its 34 total makes, four shy of a program assists record. Freshman point guard Acaden Lewis had eight assists (against four turnovers).

“I think guys are getting the team chemistry down,” Lindsay said. “We understand where and who takes the shots that they want and we’re getting better at that.”

Askew, however, found himself in the dog house midway through the second half when he pulled up for a deep heat-check three-pointer in transition. The shot bypassed the rim and hit the backboard, and Willard wasted no time gesturing to the bench to have Askew pulled from the game.

“That wasn’t the right play,” Askew said afterward.

There were only few of those moments Tuesday night, albeit against inferior competition. More difficult tests await down the line, but Villanova is in a stretch of its schedule where it is playing relatively easier games while also getting its roster healthier and building cohesion. The Wildcats play their next five games in the Philadelphia region against teams they will be expected to beat before closing their nonconference schedule with games at No. 6 Michigan, home vs. Pittsburgh, and back on the road at No. 24 Wisconsin.

Only four of Villanova’s 36 makes came via three-pointers Saturday when it scored 94 points in a win over Queens. The defense, Willard said Tuesday night, is still a work in progress, but the offense is showing signs of life behind a versatile backcourt that’s learning to play together.

“We’re not pounding it,” Willard said. “Duke [Brennan] is great. He’s a great roller, a great rebounder, he does so many good things for us. But we’re not a huge post-up team. So when you have guys that can really fill it up and we start playing with good tempo and pass the basketball … to do that early in the year is pretty darn good.

“All these guys are starting to understand that if they do the right thing, play the right way, they have total freedom. I think that’s what we saw a little bit of tonight.”

The record book reflects that.