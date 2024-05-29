Villanova’s Dumont undergoes procedure on both hips, no timetable for return

Villanova freshman Jordann Dumont underwent an arthroscopic procedure on both of his hips last week and is out indefinitely, a source told The Inquirer Wednesday morning.

Dumont, a 6-foot-8 wing from Canada, redshirted during the 2023-24 season. There is no current timetable for a return to basketball activity.

Dumont, 19, was Villanova’s lone class of 2023 recruit. It was unclear yet where Dumont was going to slot into the 2024-25 rotation. People around the program have raved about the long-term upside for Dumont as a versatile wing who can shoot from three-point range.

The surgery, of course, is a blow to Dumont’s development.

Dumont, who grew up in Montreal, joined Villanova from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee, where he played two seasons. He represented Canada at the 2022 U18 FIBA Americas Championship and U19 World Cup.

Villanova’s final 2024-25 roster is still coming together. The Wildcats got a transfer commitment from Fresno State center Enoch Boakye on Monday and then Eric Dixon announced his return to Villanova for one final season on Tuesday.

Still, the Wildcats have three open scholarships and a need for more talent at the guard position. They remain involved with Miami transfer and Philadelphia native Wooga Poplar.

It’s unclear if Villanova will use all 13 available scholarships. But Wednesday’s news made it clear that one of those scholarships, Dumont’s, won’t be available anytime soon.