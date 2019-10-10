NEW YORK — Villanova was edged out by Seton Hall as the predicted winner of the Big East men’s basketball regular-season championship in a vote of conference coaches announced Thursday.
The Wildcats, who have won five of the last six regular-season championships, and the Pirates each received five first-place votes, but Seton Hall captured a 77-76 edge in total points.
Winner of the last three Big East Tournament titles, the Cats had led the coaches’ preseason poll for five consecutive years.
Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was voted by the coaches as preseason freshman of the year. Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, one of four returning starters for the Pirates, took preseason player-of-the-year honors.
No Villanova player was voted to the preseason all-conference first team. Two juniors, guard Collin Gillespie and forward Jermaine Samuels, were named to the second team.
In the coaches’ poll, the five teams behind Seton Hall and Villanova were separated by only seven points. Xavier finished third and Marquette and Providence tied for fourth, followed by Georgetown and Creighton. Butler, St. John’s and DePaul rounded out the standings.