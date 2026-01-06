Villanova forward Tafara Gapare leaves the program

Villanova men’s basketball forward Tafara Gapare is no longer with the program, according to an announcement from the school.

Gapare, a senior, missed Villanova’s first three Big East games for what the team called a “personal” reason. Gapare “elected to depart” from the program, the school said in its announcement.

Gapare, who was with Villanova coach Kevin Willard last year at Maryland, played in nine of the Wildcats’ 14 games this season. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.

Villanova’s rotation has gotten shorter with Gapare’s absence, as well as the knee injury freshman backup guard Chris Jeffrey suffered that required surgery.

The Wildcats played just eight players in their 85-67 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Willard touted his team’s depth before the season started. Not even midway through the season, that has gone from a strength to a mild concern.

The Wildcats (12-2, 3-0 Big East) return to action Wednesday night at the Finneran Pavilion vs. Creighton (9-6, 3-1).